WATCH: Coolidge principal sleeps on roof after million math problem challenge

COOLIDGE, AZ — The students at Imagine Coolidge Elementary were given a challenge over Christmas break—solve 1,000,000 math problems, and their principal, Erik Collins, would spend the night sleeping on the roof.

When the numbers came in, Principal Collins learned the kids delivered, and all that was left was for him to make good on his promise!

On Thursday night, Mr. Collins climbed up on the rooftop, documenting the experience and even reading the students a bedtime story from above.

Then, on Friday morning, he awoke under the desert sky, ready to greet the day — and the kids arriving at school for the day — from his unusual sleeping quarters.

ABC15's Cameron Polom talked with Mr. Collins in his pajamas, heard from students who made it happen and chatted with teachers about what it means to have a leader willing to go to great heights—literally—to inspire his students.

