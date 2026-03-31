Wildland fire training strengthens wildfire response and readiness

The start to wildfire season in Arizona is fast approaching.

Fire crews from around the state came together for training at the Superstition Fire and Medical Training Facility.

This year’s drills include line construction, water pumping operations, communications training, sand table exercises, and fire shelter deployments.

This training serves as the annual refresher that all wildland firefighters must complete prior to working on the fire line.

See more about the training in the video player above.