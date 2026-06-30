Buckeye's Festival Ranch neighborhood to finally get a grocery store with new $45 million shopping center

BUCKEYE, AZ — A major new shopping center is coming to one of Buckeye's fastest-growing neighborhoods, and it's bringing something residents there have wanted for years.

Pederson Group, Inc. has announced plans for Festival Ranch Marketplace, a 114,000-square-foot upscale shopping center at Canyon Springs Boulevard and Sun Valley Parkway.

Safeway will anchor the center, finally giving Festival Ranch residents convenient access to groceries close to home.

Buckeye Mayor Eric Orsborn calls it a major milestone for the community. The $45 million development is set to open in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Watch the video in the player above to learn how the shopping center came to fruition.