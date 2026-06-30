Three inmates die at Lower Buckeye Jail over the weekend

PHOENIX — Three inmates died at the Lower Buckeye Jail over the weekend, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said on Monday.

The identities of the three inmates were not immediately available.

MCSO officials say they are currently waiting autopsy results to determine cause and manner of death for each inmate.

The sheriff's office adds that they have been conducting comprehensive searches throughout the facility to help ensure the continued safety and welfare of all inmates.

The deaths remain under investigation.