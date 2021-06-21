Coconino National Forest to close starting Wednesday due to fire danger

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ — The Coconino National Forest will close to the public on Wednesday because of the "fire danger, dry conditions, and persistent wildfire activity during a time when firefighting resources are sparse," according to the Forest Service.

"A full forest closure means that the public is prohibited from entering any part of Coconino National Forest at any time. Only those with private inholdings will be allowed access to their property, as well as personnel providing utility support where necessary, and firefighters performing their duties," a news release said.

Currently, there are at least 15 wildfires in Arizona with more than 400,000 acres actively burning, including the Rafael Fire, west of Sedona. Several of these wildfires have current evacuations in place.

WILDFIRES WITH EVACUATIONS RAFAEL FIRE: 20,000 acres, 0% containment

Evacuations: GO: Sycamore Canyon, areas south of Forest Service Road 535 off Forest Service Road 231. SET: Paulden, all areas south of 1-40, west of I-17, including University Heights, Kachina Village, Forest Highlands, Pine Dell, and Woody Mountain Road. READY: Garland Prairie BACKBONE FIRE: 32,757 acres, 0% containment

Evacuations: Pine, Strawberry, Hunt's Ranch WYRICK FIRE: 3,000 acres, 0% containment

Evacuations: GO: Despain Ranch and Antelope Valley. SET: Chevelon Retreat and Ranches. READY: All of Heber and the Bigler area. TELEGRAPH FIRE: 180,685 acres, 67% containment

Evacuations: GO: Dripping Springs, Wind Spirit, Hagen Ranch, Slash S Ranch, Government Springs. READY: El Capitan East and West, Six Shooter, Icehouse Canyons, Superior, Globe, Miami, Claypool, Central Heights, Pinto/Carlotta, Skill Center, Fairgrounds, Schulze Ranch, Ray Mine, Top-of-the-World, Bellevue, Oak Flat, Beverly Hills, Riverside, Kearny, Winkelman, Hayden, Battle Axe area. PINNACLE FIRE: 34,192 acres, 26% containment

Evacuations: GO: All Black Rock Road area residences, and all residences in the Klondyke-Aravaipa corridor in Graham County.

Anyone camping or visiting Coconino National Forest should leave before the closure goes into effect. Forest personnel will attempt to reach as many people to inform them of the closure, officials said.

Anyone with plans to visit Coconino National Forest over the next "several weeks," should cancel their plans, officials said. The closure will remain in place until wildfire danger subsides.

"This closure will not be rescinded until sufficient precipitation is received to adequately reduce the risk of wildfire, and hot, dry weather conditions are no longer forecast to continue," a news release said. "In short, this closure will continue until conditions are such that the closure can be lifted.

Violating the closure and fire restrictions could lead to a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or up to six months in prison, or both.