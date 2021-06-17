Backbone Fire: New wildfire burning northeast of Phoenix, near Strawberry

STRAWBERRY, AZ — Amid a heat wave that's brought triple-digit heats to parts of Arizona, a new wildfire sparked Wednesday northeast of Phoenix, near the town of Strawberry.

The wildfire, called the Backbone Fire, was reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and is estimated to be approximately 150 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service. It is burning about 12 miles west of Strawberry near Ike's Backbone, a landscape feature.

Campers near Child's powerplant were evacuated due to the wildfire.

One engine is currently on the scene, and other resources are on the way including aviation assets, the Forest Service said in a news release.

The Fossil Creek recreation area, which includes Waterfall Trail, Irving/Flume, Tonto Bench, Fossil Creek Bridge, Homestead, Sally May, Purple Mountain, and Mazatzal trails, are closed due to wildfire danger.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

More than a dozen wildfires are currently burning in Arizona, most notably the Telegraph and Mescal Fires southeast of Phoenix, near Globe/Superior, which has burned 237,000 acres, according to officials.

At last check, the Telegraph Fire was 72% contained and the Mescal Fire was 90% contained.

Earlier this week, the Cornville Fire was reported south of Sedona. That fire is at more than 1,200 acres and 92% contained.