Wyrick Fire burning near Heber forces evacuations

HEBER, AZ — Multiple fires are burning in northern Arizona and some communities are under evacuation orders.

Navajo County officials said Monday morning that due to the Wyrick Fire, Despain Ranch and Antelope Valley residents are under "GO" evacuation orders. Antelope Valley is located between Heber and Holbrook off State Route 377.

A shelter will be set up at Holbrook High School, and a large animal/pet shelter will be set up at the Navajo County Fairgrounds.

WILDFIRES WITH EVACUATIONS RAFAEL FIRE: 20,000 acres, 0% containment

Evacuations: GO: Sycamore Canyon, areas south of Forest Service Road 535 off Forest Service Road 231. SET: Paulden. READY: Garland Prairie BACKBONE FIRE: 32,757 acres, 0% containment

Evacuations: Pine, Strawberry, Hunt's Ranch WYRICK FIRE: 3,000 acres, 0% containment

Evacuations: GO: Despain Ranch and Antelope Valley. SET: Chevelon Retreat and Ranches. READY: Northwest Heber, Sections 15 and 13, including the subdivisions of High Country Pines, Tenneyville, Mogollon High School, and the Bigler area. TELEGRAPH FIRE: 180,685 acres, 67% containment

Evacuations: GO: Dripping Springs, Wind Spirit, Hagen Ranch, Slash S Ranch, Government Springs. READY: El Capitan East and West, Six Shooter, Icehouse Canyons, Superior, Globe, Miami, Claypool, Central Heights, Pinto/Carlotta, Skill Center, Fairgrounds, Schulze Ranch, Ray Mine, Top-of-the-World, Bellevue, Oak Flat, Beverly Hills, Riverside, Kearny, Winkelman, Hayden, Battle Axe area. PINNACLE FIRE: 34,192 acres, 26% containment

Evacuations: GO: All Black Rock Road area residences, and all residences in the Klondyke-Aravaipa corridor in Graham County.

The Wyrick Fire is burning northeast of the Backbone Fire, which is burning near Payson, and southeast of the Rafael Fire, which is burning near Sedona.

Fire officials say the Wyrick Fire was caused by lightning on Saturday, June 19.

As of Monday morning, it is 3,000 acres. Fire officials said the blaze was "exhibiting extreme fire behavior" and spreading in all directions. Officials also said energy infrastructure in the area is threatened due to the fire.