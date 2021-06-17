Pinnacle Fire burning in Santa Teresa Mountains in Arizona

GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ — Some communities in Graham County are under evacuation orders due to the Pinnacle Fire.

Officials say the Pinnacle Fire started on June 10 in the Santa Teresa Mountains. As of Thursday morning, it is currently over 17,400 acres. Crews have the blaze 15% contained.

All residents southeast of the fire north of the Aravaipa/Klondyke road, Black Rock road area, and all residents in the Klondyke-Aravapia corridor are under a "GO" evacuation order.

More than 400 personnel are assigned to the fire. Officials say gusty winds from thunderstorms Wednesday contributed to more spread and caused additional evacuations.