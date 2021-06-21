Evacuations ordered for Rafael Fire burning west of Sedona

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office has ordered evacuations near Sycamore Canyon due to the Rafael Fire, burning west of Sedona.

*NOTICE* #RafaelFire

Per the Coconino County Sheriff's Office:

Areas around Sycamore Canyon and areas SOUTH of Forest Service Road 535 off Forest Service Road 231 are in GO status.

EVACUATE NOW due to wildfire activity in the area. — Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) June 21, 2021

Officials say areas around Sycamore Canyon and areas south of Forest Service Road 535 off Forest Service Road 231 are in "go" status. The Garland Prairie area is on "ready" status while crews work to contain the blaze.

The 1,000-acre fire is one of six wildfires sparked by thunderstorms in the Prescott National Forest.

The fire is producing heavy smoke that can be seen from the Sedona and Flagstaff areas.

Fire crews say the wildfires have been detected west of Highway 89, north of Paulden and are being managed Type 3 Incident Management Teams.

The fires are the following:

Red Hat Fire - 49 acres

Limestone Fire - 33 acres

Spring Fire - 500 acres

Rock Butte Fire - 120 acres

Silent Fire - 26 acres

Rafael Fire: 1,000 acres