Watch
NewsWildfires

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: Latest on Telegraph and Mescal fires burning east of Valley

items.[0].videoTitle
Many families are seeking shelter from two wildfires east of the Valley with no word on when they'll be safely allowed back home.
Telegraph Fire
Posted at 5:54 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 09:21:59-04

Thousands of acres have already burned in both the Telegraph and Mescal fires burning east of the Valley. Evacuations and road closures are in place for some areas near the blazes.

See updates from crews in the area below.

FAST FACTS: Telegraph Fire, Mescal Fire scorching thousands of acres east of the Valley

PHOTOS: Telegraph, Mescal Fire burning in communities east of Valley

Tuesday, 6 a.m.

Tuesday, 5:30 a.m.

Monday, 4 p.m.

Monday 1:46 p.m.

Monday 12:21 p.m.

Monday 12:13 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 summer water drive to help Arizona families