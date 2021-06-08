LIVE UPDATES: Latest on Telegraph and Mescal fires burning east of Valley

Thousands of acres have already burned in both the Telegraph and Mescal fires burning east of the Valley. Evacuations and road closures are in place for some areas near the blazes.

See updates from crews in the area below.

Tuesday, 6 a.m.

This is how things look off the U.S. 60 in the town of Superior. We can see burnout and slurry left behind from #Telegraph fire. We have the latest on the progress being made by crews on #ABC15 this morning. pic.twitter.com/Y4Ct4OwnyC — Jamie Warren (@JamieABC15) June 8, 2021

Tuesday, 5:30 a.m.

BILLOWING smoke from wildfires in the Globe-Winkelman-Superior area.



Check your route before you head out with AZ511 & ADOT Alerts apps: https://t.co/18uQYLoqla #aztraffic #telegraphfire #mescalfire pic.twitter.com/amq0uLU15k — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 8, 2021

Monday, 4 p.m.

Tracking two wildfires burning east of the Phoenix metro area.



The Telegraph fire is now over 56,000 acres and spreading east.



The Mescal fire is nearly 50,000 acres.



Gusty winds, dry air and hot temperatures driving the expansive growth. #abc15wx #abc15 #azwx #azfire pic.twitter.com/eFfrdzJHum — Amber Sullins (@AmberSullins) June 7, 2021

#TelegraphFire is burning near Superior, Oak Flat, Top-of-the-World, and Miami, AZ. The US-60 is still open west of Superior, but I could see that changing soon. Fire crews working on putting the blaze out around Picketpost Mountain. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/Jpjon9krTk — Danny Bavaro (@dannybavaro) June 7, 2021

#NOW Another slurry drop near Superior on the #TelegraphFire as the fire came racing north toward the US60 here along the southwest edge of the fire.



Also - I am told the fire has NOT reached the Boyce Thompson Arboretum property yet. They self-evacuated. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/krnctbbPZ9 — Mike Pelton (@MikePeltonABC15) June 7, 2021

#NOW Slurry drop near the Boyce Thompson Arboretum. The #TelegraphFire is getting awfully close to the US60 just West of Superior ⁦@abc15⁩ pic.twitter.com/cunNaFujHY — Mike Pelton (@MikePeltonABC15) June 7, 2021

Monday 1:46 p.m.

View from across the US60 as the #TelegraphFire inches closer to the freeway near the Boyce Thompson Arboretum @abc15 pic.twitter.com/wNf7deUomU — Mike Pelton (@MikePeltonABC15) June 7, 2021

Monday 12:21 p.m.

AZ State Rep Cook sharing photos of his property as two wildfires are nearby. https://t.co/QL4TV0yTOg — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) June 7, 2021

Monday 12:13 p.m.