FAST FACTS: Mescal Fire, Telegraph Fire scorching thousands of acres east of the Valley

Thousands of acres have been burned by the Mescal and Telegraph fires burning east of the Valley. Residents of some areas have been asked to evacuate, shelters have been set up and roads have been closed with no estimated time to reopen.

Here's what you need to know about both fires:

Inciweb

Mescal Fire:

Location: Southeast of Globe

Size: 49,631 acres, 8% contained

Evacuations:

GO: San Carlos High School area (Coyote Flats), Soda Canyon, El Capitan residents living on the east side of State Route 77

SET: Lower Peridot, Skill Center, Peridot South, T11 Ranch, Beverly Hills, El Capitan west of State Route 77

Shelters:

Red Cross evacuation centers at Skyline High School in Mesa and High Desert Middle School in Globe.

Large animal sheltering available at Birch Stockyard (2822 N Hwy 188) in Globe and Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds.

Arizona Humane Society says they will be providing a pet shelter at Skyline High School with pop-up kennels, food, blankets, and other medical supplies for pets until they are no longer needed.

Closures/Restrictions: Route 3 junction Road No. 600, 500, 700, 702, 748 closed to the public. US 60 from Superior to Top-of-the-World, SR 77 from Globe to Winkelman, SR 177 from Superior to Winkelman, SR 70 closed to semis and commercial traffic from MP 272-302.

Cause: Under investigation

Inciweb

Telegraph Fire:

Location: South of Town of Superior

Size: 41,109 acres, 0% contained

Evacuations:

GO : Residents of Top-of-the-World, Miami area west of Miami Town Limits, Miami south of Highway 60 from Dairy Canyon to Mackey's Camp, Oak Flat Campground, Oaks Mobile Home and RV Park

SET : Residents of Superior, other areas of Miami, Claypool, parts of Central Heights and Cobra Valley Regional Medical Center

Shelters:

Closures/Restrictions: US 60 from Superior to Top-of-the-World

Cause: Human, under investigation