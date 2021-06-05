Watch
Town of Superior preparing for evacuations as Telegraph Fire spreads

Posted at 10:15 AM, Jun 05, 2021
SUPERIOR, AZ — Fire crews are currently battling the Telegraph Fire that led to road closures south of Superior.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office tweeted Saturday that the town of Superior was placed in "SET - Be Alert" status due to the fire.

Residents are asked to be ready if evacuations are set by public safety officials. Officials say residents should consider voluntarily relocating to family or friends outside the affected area.

The fire is located on the Globe Ranger District, about three miles south of Superior.

The Telegraph Fire has burned about 1,500 acres and reportedly sparked Friday afternoon.

No evacuations have been set at this time.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said State Route 177 and State 77 are closed due to the continuing brush fires.

