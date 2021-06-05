Town of Superior preparing for evacuations as Telegraph Fire spreads

SUPERIOR, AZ — Fire crews are currently battling the Telegraph Fire that led to road closures south of Superior.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office tweeted Saturday that the town of Superior was placed in "SET - Be Alert" status due to the fire.

The town of Superior is being placed in "SET- Be Alert" status due to the #TelegraphFire.



This means there is significant danger in your area. Locate your emergency go kit and be ready to evacuate if notified from public safety officials. This is NOT an evacuation notification. pic.twitter.com/tGL4GdCmLF — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) June 5, 2021

Residents are asked to be ready if evacuations are set by public safety officials. Officials say residents should consider voluntarily relocating to family or friends outside the affected area.

The fire is located on the Globe Ranger District, about three miles south of Superior.

The Telegraph Fire has burned about 1,500 acres and reportedly sparked Friday afternoon.

The #TelegraphFire, 3 miles south of Superior, is approximately 1,500 acres. SR 177 is closed south of Superior but no evacuations are planned at this time. For updates visit https://t.co/s31nUcd04a #AZFire #TontoNF pic.twitter.com/yyzlinTeiX — Tonto NF (@TontoForest) June 5, 2021

No evacuations have been set at this time.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said State Route 177 and State 77 are closed due to the continuing brush fires.