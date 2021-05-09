Watch
Firefighters battling multiple wildfires in Arizona

Arizona wildfire map, April 8, 2021
Maverick Fire
Tussock Fire
Gila River Fire
Copper Canyon Fire
Posted at 8:20 PM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 23:35:34-04

Arizona firefighters are working to contain four wildfires burning in the central part of our state.

Arizona wildfire map, April 8, 2021

The 1,000-acre "Maverick Fire" broke out Saturday and is burning four miles east of Bartlett Lake in the Tonto National Forest. Fire crews say it is driven mostly by terrain and wind. Air resources have dropped retardant and water around the east and south perimeter and officials say a hotshot crew was flown in to help battle the blaze. Fire crews say they plan to secure northwest edge of fire overnight.

The "Tussock Fire" also started started Saturday and is burning approximately 20 miles northeast of Wickenburg and eight miles southwest of Crown King. Crews say the fire is approximately 400 acres and spreading north, approximately one mile south of Prescott National Forest. Smoke can be seen for miles as it drifts southeast toward Lake Pleasant. Officials say multiple ground and air resources are battling the blaze.

The "Gila River Fire" was reported at approximately 5:15 p.m. Saturday evening. Officials say the fire is approximately 150-acres and is burning in salt cedar along the Gila River near Florence.


On Friday, the human-caused "Copper Canyon" fire sparked three miles northeast of Globe in Gila County. The 2,560-acre fire is being fueled by hot, dry and windy conditions making suppression difficult. Approximately 100 resources, including engines, hand crews, and aircraft are assigned to the incident. As of Saturday night, the fire is 20% contained.

Warm, breezy, and dry conditions mean continuing fire danger statewide.

