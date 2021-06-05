Evacuations set as crews battle Mescal Fire southeast of Globe

GLOBE, AZ — Officials say evacuations have been ordered for Gila County residents as crews continue to battle the Mescal Fire southeast of Globe.

As of Saturday morning, the fire has grown to 5,500 acres.

On Friday, the Gila County Division of Health and Emergency Management said an evacuation alert was set for residents in the El Capitan area, east of State Route 77.

Evacuations were also set for the Soda Canyon area, the community north of Route 3, Old San Carlos Junction up to Highway 70, and the Beverly Hills Community area.

Residents are asked to leave immediately, take any medications, pets family valuables, and close all windows that include window coverings and leave all doors closed, county officials said.

Officials say about 200 personnel are currently working the blaze, located 16 miles southeast of Globe, and remains at 0% containment.

The San Carlos Apache Forest Resources Program says the following area closures are in effect:

San Carlos lands west of Route 3 and Old San Carlos road south to the Reservation border are closed to all entry.

The fire reportedly started on Tuesday, June 1 and the cause remains under investigation.