Telegraph Fire now ranked in top 10 largest Arizona wildfires

In its history, Arizona has had major wildfires that have scorched large swaths of land, and now new ones are climbing up the list of largest acreage burned.

On Tuesday, the Telegraph Fire had burned 71,756 acres near the Miami-Globe area, causing evacuations and threatening nearby communities.

LIVE UPDATES: Latest on Telegraph and Mescal fires burning east of Valley

This total puts the Telegraph Fire in the 10th spot for the largest wildfires in Arizona.

Take a look at the list below for the largest wildfires in Arizona history, along with their acreage burned.

Wallow - 2011 (522,000+acres) Rodeo-Chediski - 2002 (468,000+ acres) Cave Creek Complex - 2005 (243,000+ acres) Horseshoe 2 - 2011 (222,000+ acres) Bush Fire - 2020 (174,000+ acres) Woodbury - 2019 (123,000+acres) Willow - 2004 (119,000+ acres) Aspen Fire - 2003 (82,000+ acres) Edge Complex Fire - 2005 (72,000 acres) Telegraph Fire - 2021 (71,756 acres)

The Mescal Fire, which is burning in tandem with the Telegraph Fire, has burned 66,913 acres, putting it just below the top 10 largest fires.

MAP: See where active Arizona wildfires are burning across the state

If both actively burning fires continue to grow, each could climb the list.

LATEST INFORMATION ON TELEGRAPH, MESCAL FIRES Telegraph Fire: Size: 71,756 acres as of June 8 Containment: 0% contained Evacuations: GO : Residents of Top-of-the-World, Miami area west of Miami Town Limits, Miami south of Highway 60 from Dairy Canyon to Mackey's Camp, Oak Flat Campground, Oaks Mobile Home and RV Park. SET : Residents of Superior, other areas of Miami, Claypool, parts of Central Heights and Cobra Valley Regional Medical Center ---- Mescal Fire: Size: 66,913 acres as of June 8 Containment: 23% contained Evacuations: GO: El Capitan residents living on the east side of State Route 77. SET: Lower Peridot, Skill Center, Peridot South, T11 Ranch, Beverly Hills, El Capitan west of State Route 77, Coyote Flats, Soda Canyon, San Carlos High School area

LARGEST WILDFIRE IN ARIZONA'S HISTORY: 10 YEARS LATER

The Wallow Fire would go on to become the largest fire in Arizona's history, chewing through homes and land in its path from May 29 until its containment on July 8.

Its smoke could be seen from space.

The fire broke out in 2011 and left a mark on the land that is still taking time to recover.

ABC15's Katie Raml spoke with officials to find out more about the land's recovery efforts as well as how crews are preparing for any future large wildfires.

