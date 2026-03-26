WATCH: Giant butterflies take flight to support Valley youth

PHOENIX — Across the Valley, larger-than-life butterflies are catching the eyes of residents and visitors alike, but these vibrant sculptures carry a message of hope that goes far beyond their artistic appeal.

The public art display is part of Take Flight, an initiative that has united more than 30 local artists to transform metal sculptures into unique, colorful works with a purpose.

Spearheaded by Phoenix Rotary 100, the project is designed to raise funds for programs supporting youth and families experiencing homelessness.

Each butterfly is up for auction, representing a chance to fund real change within the community.

The proceeds will directly benefit local organizations, including Sleep in Heavenly Peace, among other groups that provide vital resources to families battling homelessness.

Watch in the player above as ABC15 visits the installation and meets one of the artists behind the beautiful work.