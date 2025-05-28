Neighbors ask for birthday cards to celebrate Mesa WWII vet turning 100

MESA, AZ — Mesa WWII veteran James Peyton has achieved many things in life, and he's about to cross another milestone off his list!

On June 6, James will turn 100 years old, and his friends want him to have birthday cards to read on his special day!

Last July, ABC15 introduced you to James, a few weeks after he turned 99.

After our first story aired, James' friend and neighbor, Dave, as well as a group of Marines in Mesa, got together and purchased James an American flag. They even hung it up for him outside his Mesa home, just in time for him to salute it on the 4th of July.

Now, Dave needs a favor from all of us. He wants to make sure James has birthday cards to read for his 100th birthday on June 6.

If you're interested and can help out, send your cards here:

James Peyton

C/o Dave Knoer

7807 E. Main St.

BB-24

Mesa, AZ 85207