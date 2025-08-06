Home2First teams up with Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers for equipment drive 

Whether it’s the crack of the bat nearly 3,000 miles away from Arizona in the Dominican Republic or the magic of introducing kids to baseball for the first time in the Valley, former college baseball outfielder Paul Penney is always ready to share his love for the game.

“Baseball is a centric part of growing up,” says Paul. “It teaches kids a lot of great life lessons, and we think every kid should be able to play baseball all the same way my sons have.”

And that’s part of the reason Paul co-founded the nonprofit Home2First Foundation in 2021, with the goal of connecting kids to the sport, hitting home runs in more ways than one.

“To me, baseball as the sport is synonymous with life: full of challenges, it has teamwork, it has individual play, it has everything. It does teach us a lot of great life lessons - hard work, teamwork, resiliency - these are lessons important on and off the baseball field.”

In June, the Home2First Foundation made its fifth humanitarian trip to the Dominican Republic, donating gear, supplies, and its time to support some of that country’s poorest regions.

“It was priceless,” says Paul. “It warms our hearts to see the kids light up and their smiles light up. They love the game, but they don’t always have the gloves or the equipment or even shoes.”

But the DR isn’t the only place Paul and his organization are making a difference.

Back in April, ABC15 showed you how they were helping bring baseball back to the Balsz School District, along with Superintendent Dr. George Barnes and other community partners.

“I think it’s making a tremendous impact,” says Paul. “We started in East Phoenix with four teams in the spring, and we hope to launch it and grow it in scale into something bigger and better over the years to come.”

And there’s also a way where you can hit grand slams for these kids. All month long, the Home2First Foundation is teaming up with Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers to collect new and gently used equipment or make monetary donations.

It’s a big undertaking, but thankfully, Paul doesn’t have to do it alone!

“They had a bat in their hand almost at the same time they could walk and that has grown into a deep love and appreciation for baseball,” says Paul about his two sons, Landon and Ryan, who are following in dear old Dad’s footsteps - not only are they college baseball players, but they’re also helping with the Home2First Foundation.

“Right now, we are accepting bats, cleats, gloves, pants, and jerseys,” explains Landon.

“We are so thankful to be able to do this - anything we can do,” adds Ryan.

The 4th annual Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers and Home2First Equipment and Fund Drive goes all August long.

You can donate new or gently used equipment and gear at all Valley locations, as well as the locations in Maricopa and Oro Valley.

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers will also donate at least $5,000 to the cause.

