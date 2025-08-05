Kyrene eyes possible school closures to deal with declining enrollment

TEMPE, AZ — On Tuesday night, the Kyrene School District Governing Board will hold a study session to learn more about what options are on the table when it comes to possibly shutting down schools to address declining enrollment.

Last week, in a letter to the community, the District's superintendent discussed issues with lower enrollment, the causes of that, and what options were being considered by a special committee in order to address those concerns.

Currently, according to the superintendent's letter, the district has 25 schools, including 19 elementary schools and six middle schools.

There are currently six middle school regions, but the committee is looking at options that would include four or five middle school regions and 12-13 elementary schools.

The superintendent says Kyrene has roughly 12,000 students, but the district is currently built to house 20,000.

A possible timeline for what's next includes the committee making recommendations to the Governing Board in September (if there is consensus). From there, there would be opportunities for public comment in October and November, with the Governing Board possibly voting in December - although the District says the timeline is subject to change.

The goal is to have the plan in place before open enrollment begins in January 2026.

Kyrene is not the only Valley school district dealing with a dip in enrollment. ABC15 reported last spring that the Isaac School District and the Phoenix Elementary School District would each be closing schools to address having fewer students, as well as the Roosevelt School District.

Below is a copy of the letter Kyrene's Superintendent sent to parents last week:

July 31, 2025

Dear Kyrene Community,

As we have shared over the past year, Kyrene faces significant challenges due to declining enrollment—a trend driven by lower birth rates, an aging population, and a shortage of affordable housing. Approximately 70% of our annual funding comes from the state and is based on enrollment. Those funds provide staffing and resources for 25 schools, currently serving around 12,000 students. However, our Kyrene schools were built to serve 20,000 students, and our resources are stretched thin. To continue providing the exemplary education Kyrene is known for, I believe that we must ensure our schools are better resourced and our district is right-sized to meet the needs of today’s students.

To address these challenges, last year, the Kyrene Governing Board formed the Long-Range Planning Committee, made up of nearly 60 parents, educators and community members. The committee was charged with developing a recommendation for a long-range plan to address projected enrollment trends and maximize the use of school facilities. The committee began meeting in February, and I committed to keeping our community informed along the way.

Last night’s Long-Range Planning Committee meeting marked an important milestone, and I want to share some key updates with you.

Committee Consensus

The committee previously determined that Kyrene would need to right-size facilities to meet current and future needs and should take a regional approach to that facilities planning. Kyrene currently has six regions, each anchored by a middle school, with 19 elementary and K-8 schools districtwide.

At last night’s meeting, the committee reached consensus that Kyrene’s demographer should develop scenarios based on four or five middle school regions, with 12 or 13 elementary schools districtwide.

The committee also discussed the importance of having consistent grade level configurations across all Kyrene schools and agreed on K-5 elementary schools and 6-8 middle schools.

Kyrene’s demographer will now use this guidance to develop detailed scenarios for the committee to review at its final meeting in August.

Timeline of next steps

August 5 – The Kyrene Governing Board will hold a study session to better understand choice opportunities in Kyrene. No decisions will be made.

August 27 – The Long-Range Planning Committee will review final options with the intent of reaching consensus on a formal recommendation.

September – If consensus is reached, the committee will present its recommendation to the board as early as September.

October-November – In anticipation of the committee’s recommendation, the board is identifying dates for regional public hearings to gather community feedback before any decisions are made.

December – the earliest possible board vote would not be until December, to ensure ample time for public engagement and input from our Kyrene community.

All opportunities for community input will be clearly and widely communicated. In the meantime, I encourage you to stay informed by visiting the Long-Range Planning web page at www.kyrene.org/longrangeplan

You will find agendas, minutes, presentations, livestreams and other related materials.

A Community Effort

We may be facing the most significant changes in Kyrene’s history, and every voice will be important as we move forward together. I am deeply grateful to the individuals who have volunteered their time and insight to serve on the Long-Range Planning Committee. Their work will potentially change the shape of our district forever, and I know each member of the committee takes that responsibility seriously, because they care so deeply about Kyrene students, staff and schools.

As I’ve said before, Kyrene remains an exceptional district with Arizona’s finest educators and support professionals. It is an honor to serve as your Superintendent, and I look forward to partnering with you to build a future where all Kyrene students can Thrive!

Sincerely,

Laura Toenjes

Superintendent