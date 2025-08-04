Balsz School District hosts pep rally to motivate staff before first day of class

PHOENIX — Nearly a dozen Valley school districts head back to class on Monday. But before the bell rings for the 2025-2026 school year, the Balsz School District found a way to get teachers, staff, and administrators excited for the new year before it even began.

ABC15 was there on Friday for their annual pep rally before 1,900 students head back into the classroom on Monday.

When you enter the building, at first, it’s hard to imagine all the excitement for the end of summer.

“We miss them!” said Brunson Lee Principal Olga Perez, about all of her students.

Balsz Superintendent Dr. George Barnes served as emcee of the event to motivate his staff to strive for excellence.

“I want our teachers to fight for every inch, every percentage. We are fighting for the future of our kids,” says Dr. Barnes. “I hate to lose. And I want to make sure kids from this side of town compete. Throughout my entire life, I've been watching a certain demographic not win, and I want us to win. It’s our time.”

And it truly takes a village. The Balsz District honored several Community Champions on Friday, who are partners in the area committed to helping students achieve their goals.

The District also honored several educators who have committed, in some cases, multiple decades to Balsz schools - just like Coach Darren Hill, who was recognized for his 40 years at Griffith Elementary.

“It’s been the greatest ride of my life,” says Coach Hill. “It’s the greatest thing. The most joyful thing. That’s why we do this!”