Meet the latest staff member at a Glendale school — a full-time therapy dog

GLENDALE, AZ — It’s the first week for Great Hearts Glendale Academy’s newest faculty member. Her name is Mable and she’s a 1-year-old Bernidoodle.

Mable works as the campus's full-time therapy dog.

The school is bringing her on staff in hopes of relieving the social anxiety and depression students have shown since returning to campus following the COVID pandemic.

Three times a week, she’ll be on campus greeting students in the drop-off lanes, mingling with them in halls and on playgrounds, sitting in on reading circles, as well as lending emotional support to children who may need it.

