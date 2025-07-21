Teacher looking to help Pima reservation students thrive through music

At a small Title I charter school on the Pima reservation, music teacher Emmett LaFave is composing more than just melodies—he’s proposing opportunity.

With many of his students facing financial barriers, Emmett is raising funds to build a full piano keyboard lab at Noah Webster Schools Pima Campus, giving kids access to instruments they might never otherwise touch.

His goal is to get 30 keyboards, one for each student, and a chance to expand music education beyond the classroom with an after-school piano club.

They’re halfway to that goal! You can help them get even closer to the goal here.

ABC15's Cameron Polom met the teacher behind the mission and a student who shared what hitting the right note could mean for their future. Watch the full story in the video player above.