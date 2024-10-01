Laveen organization hopes to be a small part of solution for addiction, homelessness

LAVEEN, AZ — Jeanette Arnds sets up her tent in Cesar Chavez Park. It's full of brochures and pamphlets from organizations across Phoenix that help with addiction and homelessness.

"I go and network with these services, I find out what is beneficial for them, what will work for them," Arnds said.

Her organization, "Redeem Neighborhoods," sets up in the park at least once a month, offering help to people who need it most.

KNXV

Arnds believes the road to recovery doesn’t start with Narcan or a pamphlet, but a conversation. She tries to instill hope in people who are at their lowest points, as she has struggled in her past with the things they are struggling with now.

“I personally have been through addiction," Arnds said. "My family has been through addiction, and I have lost loved ones due to addiction.”

Her approach to support could be what makes a difference in the lives of the people coming up to her in the park today.

“They give me some one-on-one, they talk to us, and they make us feel like we’re not being judged," Tracy, who is currently homeless, said.

“I have depression and anxiety, it’s hard to focus on those things and get help with those things when you have to focus on surviving," Jay, who has been homeless for nine months, said.

While one tent may not fix everything, the effort is worth it for Arnds if she can help just one person break the cycle of addiction.

KNXV

“When you’re on substances like fentanyl, individuals are overclouded by this addiction," Arnds said. "My hope is they see that there is life, and life is a possibility.”

Redeem Neighborhoods is always looking for supplies and volunteers. If you'd like to help Arnds and her organization, click here.