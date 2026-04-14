Born at 26 weeks, baby defies odds after lifesaving fight in Phoenix NICU

A baby born four months early was given little chance to survive — until a desperate flight brought her to Phoenix.

What followed was months of surgeries, setbacks, and a medical team that refused to give up. Now, her family is sharing the journey inside the Phoenix Children's hospital NICU walls that saved their daughter's life.

Watch how one tiny fighter beats the odds in the video player above.

For 14 years, ABC15 has had the honor of helping raise money for Phoenix Children's hospital through our annual Telethon.

We hope you will consider making a donation to the ABC15 Telethon Benefiting Phoenix Children's on Wednesday, April 15.