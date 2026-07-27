Valley students launch water bottle firm, raise funds from Larry Fitzgerald, Trevor Short

Two high school students have raised $190,000 from some big names in the sports and business world for their newly created company, Atlys LLC.

Larry Fitzgerald, a pro football Hall of Famer and former wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals; Trevor Short, a former tennis player and now founder and CEO of Inspiring Dreams; and Heidi Teets, the daughter of the late John Teets, former CEO of the Greyhound Corp., are some of the early investors in the company.

On June 30, Atlys launched presales of its product, a vacuum-insulated electric stainless-steel squirt water bottle that combines one-handed hydration with all-day cold retention. Within the first 12 hours, 190 bottles were sold.

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