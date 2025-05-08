Watch Now
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

ABC15 surprises Phoenix teacher for Teacher Appreciation Week 

ABC15 Morning's Kaley O'Kelley surprised Griffith Elementary teacher Ms. Bartos with a basket of goodies
ABC15 Mornings Anchor Kaley O’Kelley stopped by Griffith Elementary School in Phoenix with a surprise delivery for Ms. Brianna Bartos and her classroom full of fabulous first-grade readers!
Kaley surprises Griffith teacher
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — It’s Teacher Appreciation Week, and ABC's hit TV show Abbott Elementary is teaming up with ABC15 to say thank you!

ABC15 Mornings Anchor Kaley O’Kelley stopped by Griffith Elementary School in Phoenix with a surprise delivery for Ms. Brianna Bartos and her classroom full of fabulous first-grade readers!

“Oh my gosh,” said Miss Bri. “I can’t believe this!”

Latest in the community:

 

She received a beautiful basket loaded with gift cards from Target, along with scented candles and ABC15 merchandise.

Griffith Elementary School is part of the Balsz Elementary School District.

Ms. Bri’s entire classroom also received small canvas handbags featuring the Abbott Elementary logo.

Each bag was loaded with ABC15 Merch, including sunglasses, pencils, pens, and more!

“These kids deserve the world. They are so kind and thoughtful and smart,” said Ms. Bri. “This is an awesome day! Thank you!"

Null

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo