ABC15 surprises Phoenix teacher for Teacher Appreciation Week 

PHOENIX — It’s Teacher Appreciation Week, and ABC's hit TV show Abbott Elementary is teaming up with ABC15 to say thank you!

ABC15 Mornings Anchor Kaley O’Kelley stopped by Griffith Elementary School in Phoenix with a surprise delivery for Ms. Brianna Bartos and her classroom full of fabulous first-grade readers!

“Oh my gosh,” said Miss Bri. “I can’t believe this!”

She received a beautiful basket loaded with gift cards from Target, along with scented candles and ABC15 merchandise.

Griffith Elementary School is part of the Balsz Elementary School District.

Ms. Bri’s entire classroom also received small canvas handbags featuring the Abbott Elementary logo.

Each bag was loaded with ABC15 Merch, including sunglasses, pencils, pens, and more!

“These kids deserve the world. They are so kind and thoughtful and smart,” said Ms. Bri. “This is an awesome day! Thank you!"