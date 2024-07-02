Traveling program hits the road to teach kids about money

Over the years, ABC15 has highlighted the nonprofit Junior Achievement and its efforts at Biztown, a mock town in Tempe where kids take on different jobs and get real-world experience on how to manage money.

While they are able to serve over 100,000 kids a year through the free program, leaders say they recently noticed not all schools have the transportation to get to them.

“Our goal is to reach all students in Arizona and we know that we weren’t being able to service those kids previously because they’re two to three hours away from our offices,” said Cat Hoth, a program manager with Junior Achievement. “And they probably don’t have the grants or funds necessary to do a big trip somewhere.”

So that is why they created “Money in Motion”, a traveling program where organizers drive all over the state to rural areas like Winslow and Nogales. Organizers set up tables and bring props, teaching kids about how to budget a monthly income and how to balance emergency expenses, food, clothing, and housing.

While school is out for the summer and there aren’t any trips planned, Junior Achievement took the opportunity to bring the traveling program to the Alhambra School District.

Summer camp facilitator Francisca Bermudez said children attending the camp were getting a lesson in something they might not otherwise learn at home.

“Most likely at home single parents or working parents won’t get the chance to teach them, 'this is how you do a savings, this is how money works.' So it’s an honor to have them here and help us out with that,” she said.

To learn more about Money in Motion or to bring it to your school, click here.