City of Mesa swears in new police chief

MESA, AZ — A 25-year veteran of the Mesa Police Department was sworn in as chief on Tuesday.

“As I went along in my career, I wanted to make a difference in the organization,” said Dan Butler, the newly minted chief of the Mesa Police Department.

Butler is taking the helm after Chief Ken Cost announced his retirement. Butler served as executive assistant chief at the department’s operations bureau before taking the top role.

“I think the thing that I’m going to focus on as a chief is really taking a look at men and women in the organization and preparing them to take over after I leave,” said Butler.

“When you come up through the ranks in your respective departments, you understand the foundation and what is required to lead this department. And he listens, and being a good leader, you have to listen,” said Mesa Mayor Mark Freeman.

Some in the community are hoping the new chief will hear their concerns about the 287(g) Program, which allows Immigration and Customs Enforcement to partner with state and local law enforcement to identify and remove criminal aliens.

“We do not want Mesa Police to work with ICE. We feel that that puts these communities in even more danger,” said Kassie Winchester, a Mesa resident and activist.

The City of Mesa currently has a 287(g) agreement with ICE, but according to police, it only pertains to persons booked into holding facilities. It does not allow officers to proactively search for and arrest undocumented immigrants.

“We’re not out profiling anybody in our department,” said Freeman.

“I think that it is the duty of a police chief to protect and serve all people, regardless of their immigration status,” said Winchester.

For the new chief, it is all about serving the community.

“We really only have the power that the community is willing to give us,” said Butler.