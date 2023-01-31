BizTown teaches kids about finances, career development

Inflation has declined slightly, but a trip to the store is still costing you more. A local organization is working to make a difference for some of the youngest members of our community.

Junior Achievement of Arizona teaches kids about finances and career development. Through their hands-on program called BizTown, elementary school students can be CEOs or employees at banks, offices, and stores.

Approximately 25,000 students come to BizTown every year, taking with them lessons they'll use beyond the classroom.

Addley Felix, the mayor of BizTown and a fifth-grader at American Leadership Academy in Queen Creek, spoke with ABC15 about the importance of saving money.

"If you save now, you'll have it for later in the future," she said.

Anne Landers with Junior Achievement of Arizona says they're preparing students for any economy through the simulation.

"They're making choices and starting to define their thinking right now today as fifth-graders for what that future looks like," Landers said. "Hopefully they'll be in a better position to navigate the financial crisis than many of us are today."

If you want your school to spend a day at BizTown, or you want to learn more about the programs offered, click here.