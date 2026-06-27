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Spring Fire prompts 'GO' evacuations near Flagstaff

The fire has grown to 30 acres and is at 0% containment
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A wildfire, named the Spring Fire, has prompted evacuations on Saturday, northwest of Flagstaff.

Officials say the fire is estimated at 30 acres and is at 0% containment.

A "GO" evacuation order was issued for visitors and residents near Kendrick Mountain due to the wildfire that began in the Parks-Pumpkin Center area, according to the Coconino Department of Emergency Management.

It is unclear what led to the fire; officials continue investigating.

Stay with ABC15 for the latest developments.

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