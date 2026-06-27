Spring Fire prompts 'GO' evacuations near Flagstaff

A wildfire, named the Spring Fire, has prompted evacuations on Saturday, northwest of Flagstaff.

Officials say the fire is estimated at 30 acres and is at 0% containment.

A "GO" evacuation order was issued for visitors and residents near Kendrick Mountain due to the wildfire that began in the Parks-Pumpkin Center area, according to the Coconino Department of Emergency Management.

It is unclear what led to the fire; officials continue investigating.

Stay with ABC15 for the latest developments.