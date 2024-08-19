New hotel in Clarkdale honors Hopi roots

CLARKDALE, AZ — ABC15 is getting a look inside a first-of-its-kind hotel, built by the Hopi Tribe Economic Development Corporation in Clarkdale.

It's called the "Taawaki Inn," which means "House of Sun" in Hopi. When you step inside, you'll notice hundreds of pieces of art, all created by Hopi artists.

Valley-based designer Hank Arens has been working since the pandemic, alongside the tribe, to turn the project into a reality.

Taawaki Inn Taawaki Inn

Arens says it's more than just a hotel - it's also about getting people acquainted with Hopi culture and honoring the tribe at the same time.

"The goal of the hotel is for there to be lecturers every weekend," explains Arens. "And different artists displaying their work."

The Taawaki Inn has 44 rooms and is now accepting reservations. For more information, head to their website.

Learn more about the hotel in the video player above.