Maricopa County judge throws out name change for 'Arizona Independent Party'

PHOENIX — A judge has tossed out the name change for the "Arizona Independent Party."

A Maricopa County judge on Wednesday threw out the name of the new “Arizona Independent Party,” ruling that Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes “lacked authority” to approve the change last October.

Judge Gregory Como declared the name change void. The party’s name will apparently revert to the “No Labels Party,” a recognized party that was created before the 2024 election.

The Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Democratic and Republican Parties had sued Fontes to block the name change.

Paul Johnson, former Phoenix mayor, created the Arizona Independent Party and serves as chairman.

Neither Fontes nor Johnson has commented on the ruling.

The ruling comes just days after the March 23 deadline for candidates to file petition signatures to get on the midterm election ballot.