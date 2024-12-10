Longtime KTAR reporter Jim Cross retires

You may not recognize his face, but you'll probably recognize his voice - and definitely recognize the impact he's made on the Arizona airwaves and beyond.

I recently sat down with longtime KTAR journalist Jim Cross, who's hanging up the headphones and retiring after a radio career spanning more than 40 years.

For Cross, it's easy to trace his love for radio back to childhood.

"It was the old style of radio," Cross explained. "The theater of the mind, talking to one person, you're seven or eight, and hearing Rock and Roll or country music and it just took you to a different world."

But it's been Cross who's opened up all of us to the world around us - and the magic in our own backyards.

His last day on air at KTAR was Friday, wrapping up 25 years there and ending a 44-year-long radio career.

"I saw things I never would have seen in any other line of work. And it was all worth it."

Cross first came to Arizona via Kingman, where he was on the radio for five years. His first day at KTAR was on July 4, 1999.

"It fit me," Cross said about moving to Arizona. "I really love this state."

And Arizona loved him right back. Cross was there for all of our big moments: The Diamondbacks World Series win in 2001, John McCain's run for the presidency in 2008, and countless playoff runs for our Phoenix Suns.

And Cross informed us during tragedies as well. His reporting served as a steady voice during the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013, which claimed the lives of 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots.

"It really hit me. It hit a lot of reporters that were there," Cross said. " It was nighttime when we came off those mountains in Prescott and it was so bright and it was miles off in the distance...We got within about 15 miles and it was snowing ash on us."

Through it all, Cross has been by our side, and as he steps into his next chapter, he's reflecting on why he stayed so long.

"I think I'll miss the rush of something happening," he said, adding he hopes his legacy is that he was always fair with people and tried to give listeners the best information possible so they could make informed decisions for themselves.

And to that, we say, "Job well done!"

Cross says now that he's retired, he's hoping to spend more time with his daughter and grandsons in Idaho. Knowing him, he doesn't like to stay still for too long so we will keep you posted on where his next journey takes him!