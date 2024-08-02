Learn how to camp in Arizona with help from Arizona State Parks & Trails

If you're ready to try a weekend camping adventure without the massive equipment or expense, Arizona State Parks and Trails can help.

The Arizona Family Campout program is one of their initiatives.

These weekend camping experiences at state parks across the state are tailored to families who have limited camping experience.

"It's a way to learn the basics of camping in a fun, safe, and supportive environment," explained Michelle Thompson, the deputy assistant director of the Arizona State Parks and Trails Department.

All you have to do is show up with sleeping bags, food, and sturdy shoes.

"Under the guidance of knowledgeable staff members, you'll learn things essential for fostering a love of nature including how to set up your own tent," Thompson added.

Depending on the park, families can enjoy birding, geocaching, live animal demonstrations, campfire stories, archery, and fishing. There's also hikes through some of Arizona’s most beautiful landscapes, offered by guides who teach participants how to spot flowers and wildlife unique to Arizona.

"You will learn how to do things like prepare meals over an open fire and stargaze thanks to Arizona’s clear night skies," Thompson said.

The price tag for a family of up to four is $90, and children six years of age and older can participate. Pets are not allowed.

Registration is open now.

FALL DATES



September 7-8, 2024 - Tonto Natural Bridge State Park, Payson

September 14-15, 2024 - Slide Rock State Park, Sedona

September 28-29, 2024 - Kartchner Caverns State Park, Benson

October 12-13, 2024 - Lake Havasu State Park

October 19-20, 2024 - Roper Lake State Park, Safford

November 2-3, 2024 - Tombstone Courthouse State Historic Park

November 16-17, 2024 - Oracle State Park, Oracle

December 14-15, 2024 - Lost Dutchman State Park, Apache Junction

The Arizona Family Campout program is offered in the spring as well.

For more information and to register check out azstateparks.com.