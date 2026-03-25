Grand Canyon National Park North Rim reopens for summer on May 15

GRAND CANYON, AZ — Grand Canyon National Park is welcoming visitors back to the North Rim for the 2026 summer season starting at 6 a.m. on Friday, May 15.

If you are planning a scenic drive, all paved roadways inside the park will reopen. This includes Highway 67, Cape Royal, and Point Imperial Roads.

If you are driving an RV or a vehicle over 22 feet long, you will not be allowed on Cape Royal and Point Imperial Roads because of tight turns, limited parking, and narrow conditions.

For hikers, the entire North Kaibab Trail will reopen on May 15, but only for foot traffic. Stock use is suspended for the season. You should also expect some temporary closures or delays while crews continue trail maintenance and repair post-fire hazards.

Parking at the North Kaibab Trailhead will be tight and restricted to vehicles under 22 feet. If you need overflow parking, you can find spots near the former Grand Canyon Lodge site, and the Bridle Path connecting the two areas will be open.

Backcountry users will see some services return this year, including the Cottonwood Campground. Backcountry use will be permitted in most areas of the North Rim, and the Backcountry Information Center will have the most current information on closures and overnight permits.

However, if you are looking for a place to sleep, overnight lodging will not be available inside the park on the North Rim during the 2026 season. The North Rim Campground is expected to reopen for tent and RV camping without hookups, but campsite reservations will not be available on recreation.gov until an exact opening date is established.

You will need to head outside the park for overnight accommodations. The nearest food, water, and fuel are located at the North Rim Country Store and Jacob Lake.

Park officials encourage everyone to check the park's website for the latest updates before hitting the road.