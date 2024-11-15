Governor Hobbs directs Arizona to be ready for flying cars

PHOENIX, AZ — Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs wants the state to be an early adopter of commuter-friendly flying cars and air taxis, further positioning Arizona as a hub for advanced transportation technologies.

“In Arizona, we have been pioneers in innovation, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing, from the first integrated circuits to cutting-edge computing chips to autonomous cars,” said Hobbs in a statement released Wednesday. “Today, we take bold steps to explore opportunities for artificial intelligence and advanced air mobility and further solidify Arizona’s leadership in technology.”

Hobbs has tasked the Arizona Commerce Authority with taking the initial steps to make this science-fiction future a reality.

"When NASA and FAA kicked off their grand challenge around this topic, Phoenix-Mesa was one of the top 10 cities that they initiated their exploration around," said Marisa Walker with the Arizona Commerce Authority's Institute for Advanced Mobility. "There's long been an understanding that probably is part of that first wave of communities that had the highest probability of moving this emerging technology forward."

Walker says Arizona's climate, experience with using new, transportation technologies and the state's aeronautic and defense roots make it an ideal place for companies to manufacture and test flying cars.

She says since federal agencies are discussing how they will regulate these vehicles, it's a great time for Arizona to establish itself as a hub for flying cars.

"We're really at the brink. We're poised really to take advantage of this, and so it's in Arizona's character to get in there," Walker said.

The Arizona Commerce Authority estimates that while flying cars may not be fully operational for another decade, testing and manufacturing could begin sooner.

According to the Governor's office, nationally, the market for advanced air mobility could reach $115 billion by 2035.

While flying cars may feel like a far-off fantasy, there are some already available for pre-order like Alef Aeronautics.

"It is a point-to-point vehicle," Alef Co-Founder Constantine Kisly said. "You drive from your home, maybe like couple, couple 100 feet, 200 feet to the designated parking lot. You take off, you fly to your point of interest, your activities in the city, then you land, then you drive and park your car on the regular parking lot. So it's almost no change to infrastructure."

Kisly said his hope is one day this whole process will be automated, which is similar to Walker's vision for people hauling flying cars the same way they request ride-shares now.