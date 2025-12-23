Governor Hobbs announces $7.5 Million to help SNAP benefits and unemployment insurance

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs has announced additional support to help reduce wait times for SNAP benefits and unemployment insurance.

Hobbs is investing $7.5 million to address staffing constraints for both programs.

“Programs like SNAP and unemployment insurance help families put food on the table and keep the lights on during times of economic uncertainty," said Hobbs. “I understand the frustration Arizonans feel with these delays. Families deserve stability, and I’m committed to ensuring they can access the support they need when they need it while protecting critical programs from further federal cuts.”

The governor's office reports federal budget cuts and new requirements from the federal budget led to staffing shortages at the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES), resulting in delays for families seeking critical support.

ABC15 previously reported that DES had to cut staffing this past summer due to federal funding cuts, which created a backlog of applications for SNAP benefits.

Earlier this month, ABC15 learned DES was processing an estimated 54,000 new and renewal applications, with 18,000 of those over 30 days old.

The new funding aims to help improve the accuracy of SNAP payments by increasing capacity and enabling key process improvements, Hobbs announced.

The funding will add the following:

