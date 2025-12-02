Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

WATCH: Why Gov. Katie Hobbs is calling for some tax cuts

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is calling on the Legislature to pass several tax cuts from President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill at the state level.
Why Gov. Katie Hobbs is calling for some tax cuts
Posted

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is calling on the Legislature to pass several tax cuts from President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill at the state level.

She is supporting state versions of tax breaks such as:

  • Raising the standard deduction on state tax forms from $15,000 to $15,750 for single filers and to $31,500 for joint filers
  • An additional $6,000 deduction for taxpayers older than 65
  • Allow the deduction of tipped income and overtime income from taxes
  • Allow the deduction of interest on car loans for new vehicles made in the U.S.

But Republican state lawmakers say her proposal doesn’t include all of the tax cuts in Trump’s tax bill.

ABC15’s Manuelita Beck has more on the brewing tax fight in the video player above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen