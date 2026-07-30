Flock cameras coming to Navajo Nation in effort to help solve crimes, locate missing persons

NAVAJO NATION — Flock cameras are coming to the Navajo Nation, the company announced on Thursday.

Flock reportedly partnered with the nation to deploy license plate reader (LPR) cameras in support of the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation and the Navajo Nation Police Department.

The installation of the cameras is expected to help solve and track crimes in the nation, which is more than 27,000 square miles in size.

Flock noted long emergency response times, low officer staffing, and concerns with missing and murdered Indigenous people as some of the issues they hope to address and improve.

“LPR cameras give criminal investigators and patrol officers investigative leads even when they can’t be physically on the scene, capturing vehicle and license plate data that can help identify suspects, locate missing persons, and close cases across the Navajo Nation’s vast landscape,” Flock said in a press release.

“The Navajo Police Department appreciates the opportunity to partner with Flock to provide technology that represents a significant step forward in public safety to better serve our communities,” the Navajo Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

Details about when the plate-reading cameras will be installed and how many were not immediately available.

See related coverage of Flock cameras in Arizona in the video player above.