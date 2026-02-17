DATA: A look at Arizona's Black population

PHOENIX — Arizona's Black population has grown 24% over the past decade, nearly double the state's overall growth rate of 13%, according to new data analysis.

The community now represents 360,000 residents, just under 5% of Arizona's population. While lower than most states, this percentage exceeds Utah and other Rocky Mountain states.

Younger demographic drives growth

The median Black Arizonan is 34 years old, significantly younger than the median white Arizonan at almost 50. Black residents have a larger presence in the Phoenix metro area, making up 3% to 4% in Pima and Cochise counties.

Black Arizonans with college degrees have increased 67% since 2014, compared to 26% overall, though they remain slightly underrepresented in the professional class at 3.4%.

Economic impact reaches $15 billion

Representative Quanta Crews, one of four African American lawmakers in the state legislature, noted the community's economic contributions.

"African Americans and those of African descent have built businesses, built thriving economic districts, brought so many amazing inventions and resources here," Crews said.

The Black Chamber of Commerce reports buying power rose 124% between 2010 and 2021, reaching nearly $15 billion among the fastest-growing in the U.S.

