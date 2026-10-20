Chiricahua National Park Act signed into law, marking fourth National Park in Arizona

The Chiricahua National Monument has officially become Arizona's fourth national park, after President Trump signed the Chiricahua National Park Act.

With the signing, the Chiricahua National Park joins the Grand Canyon National Park, Petrified Forest National Park, and Saguaro National Park.

The Chiricahua National Park is located in Cochise County, near Wilcox, Arizona.

The park is known for its dramatic hoodoos, columns, and massive balancing rocks formed nearly 27 million years ago after a volcanic eruption blanketed the region in ash.

Over millions of years, wind and water carved the hardened material into the towering formations seen today.

See our Absolutely Arizona showcase of the Chiricahua National Park in the player above!

For more than a century, Chiricahua National Monument has been protected as a national monument.

A bipartisan group of Arizona lawmakers introduced legislation to redesignate Chiricahua as a national park. U.S. Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego, along with Congressman Juan Ciscomani, backed the proposal in Washington.

Senator Mark Kelly released a statement following the legislation's signing that read, in part, "This is a win for the communities in southeastern Arizona and for everyone who worked to protect this extraordinary place so our kids and our grandkids can enjoy it.”

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National park status often increases visibility and visitation. In nearby Willcox, leaders are watching closely.

RELATED: Chiricahua National Monument showcases unique rock formations and otherworldly hikes

Mayor Greg Hancock believes the redesignation could create new opportunities for the community, which relies heavily on tourism, including wine country and birding season.

“It is a natural wonder,” Hancock said. “It’ll give potential for more resources to help upkeep the trails and more staffing there to help preserve this. I want future generations to be able to experience this beauty and not have it ruined.”

Hancock testified before Congress last year in support of the designation. He says communities that transition from monument to national park status have seen about a 20 percent increase in visitation. For a small city like Willcox, that could mean dozens or even hundreds of additional visitors each day.

Hear more from Hancock in previous ABC15 reporting prior to the designation in the player below.

Chiricahua National Monument could become Arizona’s fourth national park

This designation makes Chiricahua the 64th national park in the United States.