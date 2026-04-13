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California man drowns in Colorado River after attempting to retrieve hat near Bullhead City

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BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — A man is dead after Bullhead City police say he jumped into the Colorado River to retrieve a hat and drowned.

Just after 11 a.m., emergency crews were called to the Davis Camp area of the river for a possible drowning.

Crews were told a man entered the water from a pontoon boat to retrieve a hat that had blown off and did not resurface.

His body was later recovered by the Bullhead City Fire Department.

He is identified as 26-year-old Kristopher Nathaniel Logan of San Marcos, California.

Officials say the drowning appears to be accidental.

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