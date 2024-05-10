Bodies of two men recovered from Fossil Creek

GILA COUNTY, AZ — Divers have recovered the bodies of two men from Fossil Creek Thursday.

Officials say they began receiving 911 texts and calls Wednesday evening regarding two men who had entered the water at the lower Fossil Creek waterfalls and did not resurface.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and remained there overnight.

On Thursday, divers from the Gila County Sheriff's Office and Tonoto Rim search and rescue recovered the bodies of both men.

Fossil Creek is located west of Strawberry in the Coconino National Forest.

The men have not been identified.

No further information is available.