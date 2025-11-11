AZ Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva to be sworn in, weeks after special election

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva is expected to be sworn into office on Wednesday, seven weeks after she won a special election.

A representative for the U.S. House announced Tuesday that Speaker Mike Johnson will hold a ceremonial swearing-in for Grijalva at 2 p.m. Arizona time at the United States Capitol.

Johnson refused to swear Grijalva in following her September 23 election, saying it was because the House was not in session — a situation prolonged by the government shutdown.

The House is slated to convene on Wednesday to vote on the federal spending bill and reopen the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Grijalva and others pushed for her to be sworn in sooner, as she was left without a formal congressional office during the shutdown.

Grijalva will represent the people of Arizona's 7th Congressional District following the special election in September to succeed her late father and longtime congressman, Raúl Grijalva.