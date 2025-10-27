ABC15 speaks one-on-one with Congresswoman-elect Adelita Grijalva 

YUMA, AZ — More than a month after she won the District 7 special election, Congresswoman-elect Adelita Grijalva is still no closer to learning when exactly she'll take her oath of office.

ABC15 traveled to Yuma County on Monday, where Grijalva was meeting with seniors in Somerton.

Arizona's 7th congressional district includes parts of the West Valley, Tucson, and Yuma County. They've been without representation in the U.S. House since March, when Congresswoman-elect Grijalva's father, longtime U.S. Representative Raul Grijalva, passed away from cancer.

Since winning back on Sept. 23 against her Republican challenger, House Speaker Mike Johnson has not set a date for her to be sworn in. Instead, he said it would happen when the House is back in session and the federal government re-opens.

Earlier this year, Speaker Johnson swore in three members of the House in what's known as a "pro forma" session - Grijalva and other Democrats have argued the same rules should apply to her.

"Playing these political games is crazy," says Grijalva. "We are playing with people's lives. And it's a room full of people that I can look to when I'm thinking about who it is I am fighting for. That's what I'm fighting for."

House Speaker Johnson has accused Grijalva and Democrats of playing politics, urging them to instead vote to pass a Continuing Resolution, which would re-open the government, so debate over issues like healthcare subsidies can continue.

Grijalva insists there is no game-playing on her end.

"He has all the chess pieces," she explains. "He has the board. They [Republicans] have the House, the Senate, and the White House. I am not playing any games. The real issue is the fact that I could have been sworn in six different times."

