AZ Chamber of Commerce wants you to celebrate the Hottest Thing Made in Arizona

PHOENIX — Think you know what "The Hottest Thing Made in Arizona" is? The Arizona Chamber of Commerce wants to hear from you!

Friday, September 18 is your deadline to submit a nomination for a product or manufacturer based in Arizona to be highlighted and added to the coveted, "Hall of Heat!"

Now it's in fourth year, the contest, created by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Grand Canyon University this year, is designed to celebrate Arizona's surging manufacturing industry.

"I think people don't think of Arizona still as a manufacturing state," explains Danny Seiden, President and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce. "They don't realize all that is made here. And honestly, we have a lot of manufacturing jobs open."

Past winner include Boeing's AH-64 Apache helicopter, the Dexcom G7 glucose monitor, and last year's winner, Honeywell's Auxiliary Power Unit.

To nominate a product or manufacturer, click here

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