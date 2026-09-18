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AZ Chamber of Commerce wants you to celebrate the Hottest Thing Made in Arizona

For the fourth straight year, the Chamber is asking you to nominate a product or manufacturer you think is the best in the state!
You can nominate a product made in Arizona or a manufacturer based here for the Hottest Thing Made In Arizona competition, hosted by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Grand Canyon University.
Help pick the "Hottest Thing Made In Arizona!"
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PHOENIX — Think you know what "The Hottest Thing Made in Arizona" is? The Arizona Chamber of Commerce wants to hear from you!

Friday, September 18 is your deadline to submit a nomination for a product or manufacturer based in Arizona to be highlighted and added to the coveted, "Hall of Heat!"

Now it's in fourth year, the contest, created by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Grand Canyon University this year, is designed to celebrate Arizona's surging manufacturing industry.

"I think people don't think of Arizona still as a manufacturing state," explains Danny Seiden, President and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce. "They don't realize all that is made here. And honestly, we have a lot of manufacturing jobs open."

Past winner include Boeing's AH-64 Apache helicopter, the Dexcom G7 glucose monitor, and last year's winner, Honeywell's Auxiliary Power Unit.

To nominate a product or manufacturer, click here

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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