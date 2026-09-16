TSA adds 'Honor Lanes' to offer expedited screening at more than 30 airports

PHOENIX — Veterans, service members and their families can receive expedited security screening at more than 30 U.S. airports through Transportation Security Administration military lanes.

The program provides dedicated screening lanes at some airports and front-of-the-line service at others.

Travelers do not have to be in uniform to use the military lanes. They must show proof of military or veteran status and present identification that meets TSA's identity verification requirements.

Some military and veteran identification cards satisfy both requirements, while other documents establish veteran status but cannot be used on their own as an acceptable form of identification.

Documents that can establish veteran status and serve as an acceptable form of identification include a Veteran Health Identification Card, a Department of Defense Uniformed Services Identification Card and a state-issued veteran driver's license or state identification card.

Other documents, including a VA Veteran Identification Card, VA Proof of Service Letter and state or county veteran identification cards, establish veteran status but must be accompanied by another form of identification accepted by TSA.

At airports with dedicated military lanes, eligible travelers can show their qualifying military or veteran identification to enter the lane. At airports without a dedicated lane, travelers can show their identification to the lane monitor for front-of-the-line service.

The TSA military lane program is available at the following airports:



Albany International Airport in New York

Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas

Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Alabama

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Arkansas

Boise Airport in Idaho

Casper-Natrona County International Airport in Wyoming

Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Ohio

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Hawaii

Denver International Airport in Colorado

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Michigan

El Paso International Airport in Texas

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida

Harry Reid International Airport in Nevada

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia

Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Mississippi

John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio

Los Angeles International Airport in California

Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in Puerto Rico

Miami International Airport in Florida

Nashville International Airport in Tennessee

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona

Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina

San Antonio International Airport in Texas

San Diego International Airport in California

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington

Sioux Falls Regional Airport in South Dakota

Southwest Florida International Airport in Florida

St. Louis Lambert International Airport in Missouri

Tampa International Airport in Florida

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Alaska

Will Rogers International Airport in Oklahoma

Veterans and other travelers who need additional assistance during the screening process can contact TSA Cares at least 72 hours before their flight.

The TSA says the military lane program is part of its effort to honor service members, veterans and their families by providing special security screening privileges to the military community.