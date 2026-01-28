Arizona lawmakers weigh in on DHS funding, possible shutdown

We could be just days away from a partial government shutdown, with the Senate expected to vote Thursday on several funding bills, including money for the Department of Homeland Security.

Democrats are raising concerns about the way ICE enforcement operations are going across the country after a second deadly shooting at the hands of federal agents happened Saturday in Minneapolis.

Last week, Arizona's Congressional Delegation voted along party lines - with Republicans voting for and Democrats voting against - the spending bills.

The Senate will need eight Democrats in order for it to pass and move to President Donald Trump's desk - but right now, that seems unlikely to happen.

Rep. Juan Ciscomani, a Republican who represents parts of southern Arizona, posted on social media last week after voting yes, calling the funding "critical to securing our border and supporting the men and women on the frontlines."

But Democrat Rep. Adelita Grijalva says now is the time for her colleagues in the Senate to hold the line to make sure there are new rules and oversight over ICE.

"We cannot allow this agency to continue the way it is, attacking communities, attacking our citizens, attacking people, separating families," explains Rep. Grijalva.

It's stance fellow Arizona Democrat Rep. Greg Stanton agrees with, telling ABC15's Nick Ciletti Republicans must come back to the table and renegotiate.

"Let's negotiate for reasonable and proper reforms to how they're going about," explains Rep. Stanton. "Masks off, body cameras on, and better training."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) has called out Democrats, saying they're the ones who are not willing to negotiate.

"Productive talks are ongoing," said Leader Thune. "And I urge my Democratic colleagues to continue their engagement to find a path forward to avoid a needless shutdown."