Crew of future USS Arizona visits state ahead of submarine’s 2029 launch

PHOENIX — Sailors connected to the future USS Arizona (SSN-803) are visiting the state this week, building connections with the people their submarine will represent.

The Virginia-class submarine is currently under construction and is expected to launch in 2029. While the boat is still years away from entering service, members of its future crew are already carrying the legacy tied to the name Arizona.

During a stop at the Commemorative Air Force Museum, sailors—including acting executive officer LCDR William McShane—met with community members and veteran submariners to talk about the mission and powerful legacy, with it being the first U.S. Navy vessel named USS Arizona (SSN-803) since the battleship USS Arizona (BB-39) was sunk during the Attack on Pearl Harbor.

Hear from the future crew of the USS Arizona (SSN-803) by watching the video in the player above.