Arizona foster families get first pay raise in more than a decade

PHOENIX — For the first time since 2009, licensed foster families in Arizona are receiving a pay raise.

It's a move state leaders say could help strengthen the foster care system and encourage more families to open their homes.

On December 1, Governor Katie Hobbs approved a 50% increase in daily reimbursement rates. The pay raise is for licensed foster families taking care of children ages six and older. The move is being funded through the Arizona Department of Child Safety budget.

ABC15 Mornings Anchor Kaley O'Kelley went to The Foster Alliance in Phoenix to learn more about the community resource offering help beyond that paycheck.

The Arizona non-profit is focused on filling the financial gaps that come with being a foster care family.

Maureen Noe is the President and CEO of The Foster Alliance. She tells O'Kelley, this is the first reimbursement increase Arizona foster families have seen in longer than a decade.

“Costs have continued to rise, and this is an important step toward supporting the families who are opening their homes to kids.”

Depending on a child’s level of care, the financial increase can mean up to $1,700 per month, per child.

Because children often enter foster care with little notice and few belongings, The Foster Alliance helps families from day one by providing new beds and bedding, clothing, school supplies, personal care items, and so much more, removing immediate barriers to help families focus on stability and care.

Advocates say the combination of increased state support and strong community resources could help potential families say yes to fostering, offering children a safer place to land when they need it most.

To donate or volunteer, contact The Foster Alliance at 480-889-0604 or online.